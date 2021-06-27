Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Shamity Shetty sets the weekend mood

Shamita Shetty (Pic Courtesy : Instagram shamitashetty_official)
x

Shamita Shetty (Pic Courtesy : Instagram shamitashetty_official)

Highlights

Shamita Shetty welcomed the weekend with a happy dance

Shamita Shetty welcomed the weekend with a happy dance. She took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a boomerang video clip of her dancing joyfully.

"When you realise it's Saturday," she wrote with the clip.


Shamita is seen dressed aptly for the weekend in a light-yellow floral off-shoulder short dress.

Her hair is tied in two buns and butterfly earrings add to the weekend vibe. The actress will soon be seen in the upcoming film "The Tenant".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X