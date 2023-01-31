Shehzada by Kartik Aaryan Delayed?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who had a hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is preparing for his next release, Shehzada. Based on the Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film is set to release on February 10th.

Kartik and co-star Kriti Sanon have been actively promoting the film. However, recent reports suggest that Kartik has asked for a one-week delay in the release due to competition with Shah Rukh Khan's performing film, Pathaan. An official statement is yet to be made.



In addition to Kartik and Kriti, Shehzada features Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in key roles. Kartik also has several upcoming projects, including Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Captain India.

