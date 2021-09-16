Shilpa Shetty Says She Wasn't Aware Of What Raj Kundra Was Up To And Says, ''I Was Too Busy With My Work'

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra is arrested in the porn racket case. Police claim that Mr. Kundra is involved in making porn videos and uploaded them on his Hotshot and Bollyfame mobile applications.



Off late, Mumbai police officials filed almost a 1500-page charge sheet against Raj Kundra and the IT head of his company Viaan industries, Ryan Thorpe.

Well, according to a media house, Shilpa Shetty was investigated by the Police in this case and she reportedly said that, "Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to".

Off late, Shilpa Shetty visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to seek blessings of the Goddess. ANI New agency confirmed this news and also shared a few pics of Shilpa Shetty from the pilgrimage.

Jammu & Kashmir: Actor Shilpa Shetty visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, yesterday pic.twitter.com/imYSyvKJy1 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

In these pics, Shilpa Shetty was seen riding on a horse and is on her way to the popular Nav Durga goddess temple.

Speaking about Shilpa Shetty's work front, she was last seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 movie. This movie went average but Shilpa received a warm welcome with her come back movie.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got hitched on 22nd November 2009. They are blessed with two children Viaan Raj and Samisha.