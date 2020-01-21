Shivaleeka to spend time with kids

Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi recently had a great time attending an arts class with kids of a school in Mumbai. She says she wants to make this her "every Saturday" routine.

The school runs an art class in association with Saturday Art Class, which is a non-profit organisation that seeks to promote life skills in children through art.

The class is run primarily for underprivileged children. The actress enjoyed an origami session with some of the kids. The session was focused on the theme of friendship.

The kids learnt to make tulip flowers with craft paper and exchanged them with their close friends, keeping in line with the theme. The session was followed by some fun activities which the actress enjoyed with the kids.

"There's a lot to learn from this bunch of kids. It was great to see them welcoming me wholeheartedly, I was overwhelmed! The creativity in each of them was just next level and I would definitely want to make this my every-Saturday routine," Shivaleeka said.

On the film front, Shivaleeka entered Bollywood with 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' last year. She is currently working on her next project 'Khuda Hafiz' with actor Vidyut Jammwal.