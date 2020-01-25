Shraddha Kapoor Get's Experimental On Her Dress: The Leggy actress picked out a high-low dress to promote her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D

Shraddha Kapoor was obviously on a roll with the promotions of her new film, Street Dancer 3D. A mixed bag of reviews has been received for the film that hit the theater today. But while audiences rushing to the theaters to watch the film, we looked back at all the amazing looks that Ms Kapoor served at the promotions.

Her looks were sleek and chic with a touch of creativity, no doubt. She has done everything from bodycon dresses to thigh-high boots. So much so that she has even been featured on Instagram's famous site, Diet Sabya not once but twice.

Speaking of her appearance in the famous account, this look was immediately compared to a package of digestive drops. This was one of our favorite looks on the diva by far, no matter what. She has gone for Asos' metallic checkered top. The bodycon hugs her body perfectly while showing off her beautiful curves. Not only that, but it also featured a large bow around the neck serving as a sign.

Next, she made a futuristic statement in a minidress by Amit Aggarwal. The dress featured layers of sequinned and holographic fabrics in layers throughout. Black combat boots, wavy hair, and smokey eyes completed her look. While the look was experimental and OTT she definitely seemed to pull it off.

Next, it was an all-black look that we were definitely skeptical about. She opted for patent leather joggers that gave an illusion of latex. She styled it with a skimpy bralette and white strappy heels.

The actress went on to make a spectacular statement in Blssd's all-black outfit. Her outfit featured a long toned legs black body-hugging jumpsuit. She then cinnamon her waist with a black belt that held thick, flowing fabric that gave her look a dress illusion. She completed the look with edgy features such as bright smokey eyes and thigh-high boots. We became absolute fans of it!

Moving on, she made an elegant statement in a jumpsuit by Reem Acra and honestly, it was difficult to take our eyes off her!

The outfit that was featured on Diet Sabya is next on the list. The actress chose Love and Labels for a short mini dress and styled it with a side braid. Apart from the whole thing about Diet Sabya, the look did make her look like a doll.

Moving on, the 32-year-old actress made a statement as she styled her girly yellow skirt with a cropped blazer jacket. It was fresh, chic and trendy.

Lastly, she opted for a checkered pantsuit by Roland Mouret. She styled it with brushed open curls, black sunnies, and white strappy heels. While the look was a solid one, the baggy silhouette did not seem to do justice.