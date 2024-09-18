Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

‘Stree 2’ has taken the box office by storm, capturing the imagination of audiences across India. Not only has the film dominated earnings for August, but it’s also on the verge of making history. The highly anticipated sequel is set to surpass Jawan’s Hindi-language box office collections of Rs 673 crore, positioning itself as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Though Jawan’s total earnings across all languages still hold at Rs 734 crore, Stree 2 is closing the gap and has already claimed the title of the second-highest-grossing film of 2024, just behind ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

A significant factor contributing to the month’s success was the strategic timing of releases. Independence Day, August 15, saw the launch of seven of the top 10 highest-grossing films for the month. This trend once again demonstrated the power of holiday releases in pulling audiences to theaters, as filmmakers capitalized on the national holiday to maximize box office potential.

Adding to the success, several older films made a surprising comeback at the box office. Re-releases of classic films such as ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ and ‘Laila Majnu’ contributed to August’s strong performance. Despite their original runs being less successful, these nostalgic films grossed Rs 8.80 crore and Rs 9.15 crore, respectively, proving that there is still a market for older films when reintroduced to modern audiences.

With ‘Stree 2’ dominating the box office, Hindi films saw a notable rise in market share. Their collections jumped from 35% in July to 40% in August, further consolidating their place as the cornerstone of the Indian film industry. In contrast, Telugu and Malayalam films saw a drop in market share, as fewer major releases hit theaters during this period.

Despite the positive momentum in August, the Indian box office has experienced a 7.5% decline in collections for the year compared to the same period in 2023. From January to August 2024, total box office earnings reached Rs 6,868 crore, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by the industry, such as competition from streaming platforms and changing audience preferences.