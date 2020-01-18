Shraddha Kapoor's stylist has copied the white dress of an International label, the Internet called her out

Bollywood's popular actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree of her upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer 3D'. The actress was putting her best fashion foot forward to appear at different promotional events.

Recently, when Shraddha visited on a comedy TV show's sets, she left everybody stunned as she arrived in a pretty little white dress. She got clicked by the shutterbugs.

However, now, the internet is calling Shraddha's stylist as to the fashion watchdog for copying the outfit of an international label.

A famous Instagram account, shared a photo of Shraddha clad in the white outfit along with the original dress that had been designed by the international designer, as this account usually keeps a close eye on the fashion world.

Just after sharing the photo, netizens started commenting on the post regarding her dress.

One of the users wrote:

"But is it the stylist's fault if they pick another designer who's the one fully responsible for plagiarism? Or they're supposed to keep the full competitive profile of every outfit created? (Not discounting you pointing it out!- that's what we love you for!)"

Another user wrote:

" What a clean rip off man💯💯"; one said, "Well it's not the first time that someone copied Zimmerman .....✌....."; some said, "lack of creativity".

While one commented, "Shraddha had been seen earlier wearing @zimmermann and now wearing a copy! Blame the stylist !!"

In work front, the film 'Street Dancer 3D' is the third instalment of 'ABCD' franchise. This movie stars in lead roles: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Nora Fatehi.

In pivotal roles, this movie also features Aparshakti Khurana, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan and Shakti Mohan. It has been slated to release January 24th this year. It may clash with KanganaRanaut's movie 'Panga'.