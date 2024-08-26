Live
Sidharth Malhotra: Kiara's fashion sense is undeniably bold and adventurous
Mumbai: Bollywood’s dapper dude Sidharth Malhotra has heaped praise on his actress-wife Kiara Advani’s style and said that her fashion sense is undeniably bold and adventurous.
Talking about his wife's fashion, Sidharth told IANS: “Kiara's fashion sense is undeniably bold and adventurous.”
He said that Kiara maintains a sense of individuality with her style.
“She fearlessly embraces the latest trends and isn't afraid to experiment with color and embellishments. While her style is distinctly glamorous, she also maintains a strong sense of individuality,” he shared.
Sidharth had earlier spoken about his fashion game and had said: “I gravitate towards classic silhouettes with a subtle touch of masculine edge. My style is more about looking effortless than overly styled.”
Sidharth, who made his debut in 2012 with “Student of the Year” and was later seen in hit films such as “Ek Villain," and "Shershaah,” also shared that perfect fit is essential for him.
“I ensure to invest time in making sure each piece is tailored to perfection,” said Sidharth, who began his career as a fashion model.
Sidharth and Kiara started dating in 2020. It was on the sets of “Shershaah”, the two met and fell in love. They got married in Rajasthan in 2023.
Sidharth started off as an assistant director to Karan Johar in “My Name Is Khan” in 2010. He made his debut in 2012 with the film “Student of the Year.” He was then seen in “Hasee Toh Phasee,” “Ek Villain”, “Kapoor & Sons”, “A Gentleman”, “Aiyaary,”, “Jabariya Jodi” among many others.
He made his debut on OTT with the digital thriller series “Indian Police Force,” starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The series was directed by Rohit Shetty.