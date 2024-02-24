Sidhu Moose Wala’s songs, Ranveer's screen energy inspire Eklavya Sood

Mumbai: Actor Eklavya Sood, who is a part of the web series 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' shared that for the role of Harsh he found inspiration in rap songs by artists like Sidhu Moose Wala, Krishna, Karan Aujla, and Ranveer Singh's energetic tracks.

To authentically portray his character in the legal drama, Eklavya shared: "When playing Harsh, I infuse a childlike excitement and energy, reminiscent of my younger self. To stay connected with these feelings, music is crucial for me. Currently, for Harsh's character, I find inspiration in rap songs by artists like Krishna, Karan Aujla, Sidhu Moose Wala, and Ranveer Singh's energetic tracks. Music helps me authentically live out the emotions written on paper."

Looking around him, observing the minute nuances of people’s personalities, and then incorporating these in his acting; deriving inspiration from his surroundings has been quite a process for Eklavya.

He said that it took him some time to learn this art, and now he naturally absorbs everything in his surroundings.

"When bringing a character to life, I draw inspiration from real-life individuals and the world around me. The process involves a mix of observation, imagination, and personal experiences. Initially, it can be challenging to observe everything 24x7, but the beauty lies in the subconscious, where nuances and memories are stored," added Eklavya.

The show stars Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi and Reem Sameer Shaikh and streams on Sony LIV.