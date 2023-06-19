Live
- Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug
- Ayodhya saints call for ban on ‘Adipurush’
- Ashada Masam rituals begin atop Indrakeeladri
- Protests on ‘Adipurush’ at Capital mall in Maharashtra’s Palghar; demands to ban the film
- Biz Stocks Close-report
- Vedanta to promote startup technologies
- 628 evacuees fall ill due to volcanic eruption in Philippines
- G20 Presidency: India aims to voice concerns of Global South, African nations, says foreign secy
- India gifts indigenously-built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to Vietnam
- Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Act to end right over Gurbani telecast: Punjab CM
Sikandar Kher shares pic with Varun Dhawan from ‘Citadel’ sets in Serbia
Actor Sikandar Kher, who is busy with his upcoming streaming series, the Indian counterpart of 'Citadel', has shared the first look image featuring...
Actor Sikandar Kher, who is busy with his upcoming streaming series, the Indian counterpart of 'Citadel', has shared the first look image featuring himself and co-actor Varun Dhawan. The duo is currently shooting for the highly anticipated international series created by the Russo brothers, with Raj and DK of 'The Family Man' fame at the helm of directing the series as a part of the Citadel universe.
During the ongoing shoot in Serbia, Sikandar Kher and Varun Dhawan took a moment to pose for the camera, giving viewers a glimpse into the world of 'Citadel'.
The picture, clicked at night, shows Sikandar and Varun smiling for the camera as they kept their sartorial choice quite casual. While Varun can be seen in a simple blue t-shirt and a pair of denims with black shoes, Sikandar donned black denims, a plain white t-shirt rounded up with a jacket and a pair of Air Jordans.
Reports recently surfaced about the extensive stunt and action training workshops undertaken by Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher for their roles in 'Citadel'.
'Citadel', which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is a collaboration between the Russo brothers and Raj and DK, and promises to be a gripping espionage thriller that transcends borders.