Singer Shreya Ghoshal teams with composer brother for new single

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has released a single titled Angana morey, for which she has joined hands with her brother, musician Soumyadeep Ghoshal.

Talking about working with her brother, Shreya said: "Working on a song with Soumyadeep proved to be a lot of fun. We've experienced every single moment together in the process and the best part is the understanding that we have between us."

"Amidst the work hassle, we made sure to have a hearty laugh and a chat to ease up. Needless to say, working in the pandemic proved to be a challenge initially, but we've all got used to it and are availing the benefits of the digital world," she added.

" 'Angana morey' brought me closer to my roots and that was a riding factor for its creation," shared the singer. The song is a virtually created and classically rooted electro-pop ode to lost love, an energetic electro bandish track. "The song creation process was a lot of fun because I had a fabulous team of musicians jamming and exploring new ideas constantly. And then the video creation was another awesome experience," Shreya said.

She said she "wasn't comfortable going to any studio" for a shoot "because of the Covid-19 scare", so the shooting facility was brought home for her, and added that the post production touches by "added that surreal and magical factor to the video that just blew us all away".

"The 3D rendering and graphics which were woven around me just elevated the entire visual experience to another level," said the singer.

For Shreya, the pandemic experience was a blessing in disguise. "The pandemic and the entire 2020 were obviously very depressing for all of us in many ways. But in a way, there were some blessings in disguise. Honestly, I had not had a break like this in years and I once again began to focus on my 'riyaz' routine," she said, adding: "I became a more mindful listener and started learning with a more meditative and creative bent of mind," she said.

"While finding small joys in the confines of my home, I started doing gardening, cooking, cleaning, and working on some pending film projects from my home studio. During this phase, my heart was craving to create a song which resonated with my semi-classical musical roots and that is how the idea of, 'Angana morey' was born," she added.

The singer released the song on the channel MTV Beats. Shreya is MTV Beats Artist of the Month for February.