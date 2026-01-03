Rupali Ganguly seeks divine blessings at Vaishno Devi temple

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly sought divine blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple as she ushered in the New Year, expressing gratitude and faith.

The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from her visit with her family and reflected on values she holds close—such as gratitude, humility, focus, kindness, and love—calling them the true path to blessings.

She also invoked the spirit of Shraddha, Saburi, and Seva, wishing everyone a blessed 2026.

For the caption, she wrote: “Gratitude Humility Focus Hardwork Integrity Resilience Honesty Peace Kindness and Love. Shraddha Saburi Seva. All these translate into Blessings. Have a blessed 2026 #vaishnodevi #jaimatadi #jaimahakaal #rupaliganguly.”

For the unversed, Vaishno Devi Temple is located in Katra, Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Dedicated to Vaishno Devi—a manifestation of goddesses Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, and Mahasarasvati—it is situated on the Trikuta mountain.

Rupali, who is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India, is best known for portraying Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ and Anupamaa Joshi in the drama ‘Anupamaa’.

She made her acting debut at the age of seven in her father’s directorial venture ‘Saaheb’ in 1985. Rupali later featured opposite Tapas Paul in her father’s Bengali film ‘Balidan’. Despite the success of the film, she did not pursue further work in Bengali cinema.

The actress had her television breakthrough with her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’. She also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 1’. Rupali was later seen in shows such as ‘Ek Packet Umeed’ and ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’.

Rupali is currently seen in ‘Anupamaa’. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’ and is one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and has previously starred alongside Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the series stars Rupali with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as the second-generation leads.

The show revolves around Anupamaa Shah, a selfless homemaker who reclaims her identity after being taken for granted by her family. After discovering her husband’s infidelity, she chooses self-respect, independence, and personal growth, navigating relationships and societal expectations while redefining her role in life.