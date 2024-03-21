Sohaila Kapur plays queen in 'Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story'

Mumbai: Actress Sohaila Kapur, who is known for ‘Phantom’, ‘Aarya’, ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Special Ops’, will be seen portraying the role of a queen in the upcoming period drama film ‘Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story’.

The film delves into the intricacies of a unique love story woven by the writer-director Akashaditya Lama. The actress said that playing a compassionate and caring queen offered a completely new and engaging experience.

Talking about what attracted her towards the character, she said, "The opportunity to portray a royal person who engaged with the people during a rebellion against the British was particularly appealing. It evoked images of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and the many other warrior queens who defied invaders."

The film also stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Aditya Lakhia, Anil Rastogi, Pramod Pawar, Ankur Armam, Surabhi Srivastava, Falaq Rahi, Vikram TDR and Atul Gangwar.

Shedding light on the film's subject, she said, “It talks of royalty and revolt on one side and caste discrimination in a way that resonates with us today. Also, it deals with a part of the country, Jharkhand, and its historical ties with Bengal royalty, which was an eye-opener. We know very little about it, so it was informative”.

Produced by Satish Pande, Akashaditya Lama, and Rishabh Pande under the banners of COMFED Productions Pvt Ltd and THINK TANK GLOBAL, the film is set to release on March 29.