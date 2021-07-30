Sonam Kapoor And Anil Kapoor Pen A Heartfelt Note For Anand Ahuja On His Birthday

Bollywood's ace actress Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has turned a year older and is celebrating his 38th birthday today. On this special occasion, his dear wife Sonam Kapoor, father-in-law Anil Kapoor have dropped beautiful birthday posts and showered love on him.



Sonam Kapoor

Sonam shared a beautiful video that showcased a few cosy moments of this power couple. Right from their memorable trips to the lovely kiss, the video is just proof of their lovely bond. Sonam also penned a heartfelt note and showered all her love on her dear hubby. "You're just too good to be true, I can't take my eyes off you. Thank you for teaching me what kindness, patience and love truly is. I'm indeed a lucky girl to have fallen in love with my best friend. May every day of every month of every year bring you closer to your goals and dreams! Happy happy birthday, Anand. #EverydayPhenomenal".

She praised her husband Anand with all the beautiful birthday note…

A few hours ago, she also shared a lovely picture and wished Anand Ahuja… "Happy happy birthday to the light of my life... you're the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you my baby. Have the best day, year and life... You make #everydayphenomenal @anandahuja".

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor also shared a few pics of his son-in-law Anand Ahuja and wished him jotting down, "We taught our daughter to seek only true love, to find only the purest of hearts.... it was a tough task...then she found you...Happy Birthday, Anand @anandahuja".

Well, Anand Ahuja also shared a throwback pic with his mother Priya Ahuja and treated his fans sharing a few priceless memories on his Instagram page. Take a look!

Right from his childhood pics with his mother to the present ones with his partner Sonam Kapoor, he dropped a few pictures and made the day for his fans. Well, he also captioned the images jotting down, "Our birthdays are your celebration @priya27ahuja #everydayphenomenal".

This post garnered millions of views and his mother-in-law Sunita Kapoor also wished him jotting down a heartfelt note in the comments section. "Happiest birthday... god bless you beta. Love you lots. Happy birthday priya and thank you so much for the most amazing son in law".

Happy Birthday Anand Ahuja…