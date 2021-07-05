Sonam Kapoor Calls Pay Gap In The Industry Is Ridiculous

It is all known that Bollywood's fashion chameleon Sonam Kapoor is away from the big screens for 2 years. She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Zoya Factor movie in 2019. Then she essayed a cameo role in her father Anil Kapoor's AK Vs AK. Thereafter she is away from the screens and is staying in London along with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Well, recently she wrapped up her shoot for Shome Makhija's Blind movie. This movie is being produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar and Manish W under the Kross Pictures and Rainbow Studios banners. This movie has an ensemble cast of Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey as it is crime thriller and a remake of a 2011 Korean movie with the same name. The plot revolves around the blind police officer who goes in search of a serial killer.

Off late Sonam Kapoor spoke to the media and opened up about the pay gap. "The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don't get those roles, and I'm okay with that. I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I'm privileged, so making difficult choices isn't really f**king difficult."

Well, Sonam also spoke about her upcoming movie Blind and recalled the shooting times. "It was intense. We were starting at 3 pm and shooting until 4 am. You'd wake up and have one hour of daylight".

Sonam will essay the blind police officer's role in the movie and thus, she used to wear white lenses during the shoot to block her sight! There are speculations that the Blind movie will be released on a popular OTT platform but nothing is confirmed!