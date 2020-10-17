Sonam Kapoor Wishes Sanjay Kapoor And Drops The Video Of His Classic Song 'Akhiyan Milaoon Kabhi Akhiyan Churaoon'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor is celebrating his 54th birthday and turned a year older today… Off late, his dear niece Sonam Kapoor wished him dropping a couple of throwback pics and also shared the video of his iconic song "Akhiyan Milaoon Kabhi Akhiyan Churaoon…"from Raja movie.



Sonam Kapoor who is presently living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja missed this family celebration. But, she took to her Instagram and dropped a heartfelt message and showered her love on her dear chahcu…









In the first pic both Sonam and Sanjay are seen laughing out loud and dressed up in grandeur party attires. This pic was clicked in Sonam-Anand's reception in 2018. The second pic shows off a throwback click of Sanjay Kapoor along with his son Jahaan Kapoor which was also clicked in Sonam-Anand's reception. Coming to the final, one it has the video of Sanjay Kapoor's iconic song "Akhiyan Milaoon Kabhi Akhiyan Churaoon…". This song features ace dancer Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor. Both look awesome dressed up in western attires and made us shook our legs with their ultimate killer moves.

Sonam also left a heartwarming note on her chahcu's birthday… She wrote, "Such killer moves, Chachu! Happy happy birthday to you..

Can't wait to spend time with you soon. Missing you tonnes! Love you... Have an amazing day! ❤️".

Raja movie was directed by Indra Kumar and bankrolled by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria under Maruti International banner. This movie had Madhuri Dixit as the lead actress and Mukesh Khanna, Paresh Rawal and Himani Shivpuri in other prominent roles.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Kapoor… Have a blast!!!