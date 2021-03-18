Soni Razdan Wants The Covid-19 Vaccine For All The Actors

Bollywood's veteran actress Soni Razdan who always stays active on social media wants all the actors to get the Covid-19 vaccine as their profession is not where people wear masks and act. She took to her Twitter and doled out the need for Covid-19 vaccination for the actors.

Off late, Soni Razdanwas replying to Suhel Seth's tweet on allowing everyone to get vaccines. He wrote, "FOR GOD'S SAKE, OPEN VACCINATION FOR ALL. WHOEVER WANTS IT SHOULD GET IT! WHO IS THE GOVERNMENT TO PRIROTISE WHICH PROFESSIONS ARE MORE VALUABLE THAN OTHERS? THESE ARE INDIAN LIVES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT".

Replying to his tweet, Soni wrote, "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can't wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet." When a Twitter user called it 'not a crucial profession to be carried out on daily basis', Soni offered a reasoning."

This post reads, "It's a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so... Oh and every actor isn't a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of one's profession can't be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez."

Well, SoniRazadan's daughter Alia Bhatt is all busy with a couple of prestigious projects like RRR and GangubaiKathiawadi. It is all known that Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a few others have already attacked with this deadly virus. All of them are fine and got recovered from this novel virus.