Sonu Nigam washes Asha Bhosle's feet with rose water, petals at book launch event

Mumbai: Playback singer Sonu Nigam, who attended the launch of 'Svarsvamini Asha', washed the feet of Padma Vibhushan awardee and veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Friday.

Sonu attended the event at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Auditorium in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai, and washed the feet of his 'Guru' with rose water and rose petals.

Actor Jackie Shroff gifted a plant to the veteran singer as a symbol of making the earth green again.

Asha Bhosle expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support, sharing anecdotes from her illustrious career and her excitement about the book.

The event witnessed an extraordinary gathering of the who’s who of the music and film industry for the launch of the book which is a tribute to Asha Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle attended the event with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. The event was inaugurated by Mohan Bhagwat.

Eminent personalities from the industry, including Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Bharati Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Ashish Shelar, Ashok Saraf, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, Suresh Wadkar, Sudesh Bhosle, Shruti Bhosle, and Harish Bhimani, attended the event to honour Asha Bhosle.

The event concluded with a musical tribute to her, featuring performances by renowned artists.

'Svarsvamini Asha' is published by Valuable Group.