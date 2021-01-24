Sonu Sood receives Ketto Best Celebrity Changemaker Award

In a bid to recognize and celebrate the initiatives driving positive change in India, Ketto, South East Asia's largest crowd funding platform, hosted the second edition of Ketto awards. The Ketto Awards have been instituted to recognize key initiatives taken up by individuals, corporate and social entrepreneurs to create meaningful and sustainable change in society.

A panel of jury members deliberated on a number of parameters before settling on a winner for each of the categories. Ketto presented the awards to prominent NGOs, philanthropists, and corporates for their impactful pro-bono initiatives in the social sector.

"Ketto Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the work being done to effect lasting and positive change; the purpose of the awards is to ensure that the work does not go unnoticed. Ketto awards not only endeavors to recognize the impactful work undertaken by the philanthropists but also to inspire others to get involved in creating meaningful and sustainable impact in society." said Varun Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO of Ketto.

A panel of three judges from diverse sectors presented awards to prominent NGOs and individuals that includes celebrities like Sonu Sood and Rajshri Deshpande for their extensive philanthropic work during the pandemic lockdown period in 2020.

The awards were presented in eight different categories: Best Start-up NGO, Best National NGO, Best International NGO, Best Social Entrepreneur, Best Celebrity Changemaker, Best Young Changemaker, Best Corporate CSR Campaign and Best School Initiative (Mumbai). Three nominees were shortlisted from each category after meticulous research on their work and the winners were declared after rigorous evaluations depending on the effectiveness of their campaigns for the society.

The jury comprised of Minnie Bodhanwala CEO Wadia Hospitals, Sheila Nair CEO of ThoughtFrame and Sukant Deepak Deputy Editor of Indo Asian News Service.

Here is the list of winners for the 2nd Annual Ketto Awards:

l Best Start-up NGO: Project Mumbai

l Best National NGO: Pratham Mumbai Education Initiative

l Best International NGO: Concern India Foundation

l Best Social Entrepreneur: Rajshri Deshpande Nabhangan Foundation

l Best Celebrity Changemaker: Sonu Sood

l Best Young Changemaker: Aditya Madnani

l Best Corporate CSR Campaign: Zerodha Cares

l Best School Initiative (Mumbai): JBCN International School .