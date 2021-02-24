Sridevi Death Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Reminisce Their Mother On This Special Day

Sridevi… This late Bollywood actress has carved a niche for herself with her ace acting skills… Be it glam roles, de-glamour roles or songs, she always gave her best and made us turn into her fans… Although she left to heavenly abode very early, she will be always alive on the big screens. Today being her death anniversary, her both daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reminisced her going teary-eyed. They also dropped a couple of throwback pics on their Instagram pages and showered their love on their dear mom…



Khushi Kapoor





Khushi dropped a throwback pic of her mom and dad… Both Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are seen in much love and smiling heartfully… Khushi also wrote, "i love youuuuuuuuu…".

Janhvi Kapoor





Well, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a hand-written note on her mother's death anniversary… This note reads, "I love you my labbu you are the best baby in the world".

Janhvi added 'Miss You' in the comments section and showcased her love towards her dear mom…

Bollywood's ace actress Sridevi was born on 13th August, 1963 and turned into a child actress at a very young age, then she became the ace actress in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil film industries. Then she married ace producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and this couple are blessed with two beautiful daughters Janhvi and Khushi…

Her sudden demise made all her fans and film industry go shocked… She left her last breath on 24th February, 2018 in UAE. Her death was a mystery as she was found lifeless in a bathtub in her hotel room. She flew to UAE to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Mawah. She attended all the wedding festivities with much joy. But her sudden demise and that too in finding her dead body in a bathtub is still unbelievable… Her death is a great loss to Indian cinema as she mesmerized the audience with her awesome screen presence.