Staunch Congress Loyalists Kangana, Asha Ranaut Eyeing BJP Entry?

After much hue and cry over nepotism and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office alterations razed by the BMC in its illegal encroachment drive, there are new rumours doing the rounds with respect to the actress.

There is a strong buzz floating around about Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and family joining the BJP. It appears as if this is happening as a token of gratitude the family is showing to the party after its full support to the actor by enhancing her security.

Kangana's mother, who is a former Sanskrit teacher, had feared the consequences when she visited Mumbai. "I can't imagine what would have happened to my daughter had the government not given security to my daughter," said her mother.

She is elated about this support from the BJP in spite of knowing that her family supported Congress. Kangana's grandfather late Sarju Ram was a Congress MLA in Mandi district.

In a video message Kangana's mother had thanked PM Modi, and union home minister Amit Shah, and the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister for standing by her daughter in times of distress.



Besides, there was a march by BJP workers to Kangana's ancestral home to show solidarity with the actor. With all these developments, the BJP unit in Himachal Pradesh is all set to reportedly roll out a red carpet to welcome Kangana and party into its fold. But we are yet to get an official confirmation about this buzz.



Meanwhile, Kangana's mother has thanked the Entire nation for standing by her daughter and has said that the Central government had won their hearts by extending tremendous support.



In a latest development, Himachal Pradesh BJP Suresh Kashyap said that if Kangana's mom was willing to join the saffron party, she was more than welcome. Now that the BJP has sent clear signals that the doors are open to the mother-daughter, the million dollar question is if the staunch Congress supporters switch their loyalties.



It is a known fact that BMC had demolished a part of Kangana's office in the upscale bandra locality in Mumbai citing it had violated building norms. In a stern video message, the Bollywood actress had taken on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Coming down heavily on the Maha CM, Kangana had said that she foresees Uddhav's ego come crumbling down as her building did during the BMC demolition drive.

