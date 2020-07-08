Suhana Khan Highlights Her Bling By Covering The Face In Her New Post

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's lovely daughter Suhana Khan is all known for her glam avatars. She keeps on treating her fans with her fashionable clicks and posts them on her Insta page making us go gaga over her.

Today this cute doll has dropped an amazing pic of her and raised the style quotient showing off her bling…

This post has a couple of pics, which show off Suhana's bling… She hid her face and made us eye on her jewellery… She went with a white dress and enhanced her look adding diamond finger rings, layered bracelets and 2 thin chains as well. She gleamed with the shine of her accessories and allowed them to speak on behalf of her facial charm.

Well, there are rumours about Suhana's Bollywood entry but her father wants his daughter to finish off her studies and then enter into this field. We also heard Ananya Pandey complimenting Sushana's acting skills in her recent interview. She doled out that, they went to the same school and during their academics, Suhana used to rock the stage with all her ace acting skills.