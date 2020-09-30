Suhana Khan Shares The Screenshots Of People Who Trolled Her For Her Skin Colour Along With A Heartfelt Note

Bollywood's King Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is always active on social media and keeps on treating her fans with her glamorous pics. But from a few days, she is being trolled for her skin colour… Off late, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram and dropped a few screenshots and dropped a heartfelt note and made all her fans know how she is being trolled by a few netizens. She also doled out that, she is proud to be brown in colour and average in height… This is a befitting reply to all those people who still believe in colour rather than talent.

Suhana Khan shared a couple of screenshots along with her pic in this post… The first pic is the beautiful click of this glam doll. Coming to the second pic, it has the screenshot describing the word 'Kaali' is used to describe a female who is dark-skinned. The third one is rubbish… "When did she become so fair? I mean her skin tone is too dark". Even next couple of slides also hold ugly comments about Suhana's skin tone.



Suhana just slammed all those netizens and came up with a perfect reply…



She wrote, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs came out to support Suhana Khan…



Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Thank you for sharing this. It's only self hate that makes people want to demean others. in any case we can't take criticism from people we wouldn't go to for advise. 😊 A racist only defines themselves so you be you beautiful one. You are unstoppable ❤️"

Even Ibrahim Pataudi and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented and dropped 'heart' emoji's showing off their support!!!

