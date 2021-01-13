Sushant Singh Sister Remembers Her Brother Sharing His Hand-Written Letter

Bollywood ace actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left to the heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. But still, there is no clarity on his suicide case. It is still hard to believe that our dear 'Kai Po Che' actor is no more… Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who always stays active on social media and fights for her brother's justice, once again reminisced this 'Kedarnath' actor dropping a hand-written letter on her Instagram page…









This post reads, "I think i spent 30 years of my life,

the first 30, trying to become something,

I wanted to become good at things,

I wanted to become good at tennis and school and grades.

And everything I viewed in that perspective,

I am not okay the way I am,

but if I got good at things….

I realized

I had the game wrong,

Because

The GAME was always

to find out

what I already was!!".

Along with this hand-written note, Shweta also jotted down a few words about her brother… "Written by Bhai...the thought so profound ❤️ #ForeverSushant".

Bollywood ace actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself by hanging on 14th June, 2020 in his apartment. From then, Police and CBI officials are dealing with the case but there is no progress till now.Be it through her motivational posts, famous quotes, social media protests and throwback pics, Shweta is continuously making her keep motivated and fight for the justice.

All his family members and friends are pointing out Rhea Chakraborty for Sushant's demise and thus Police officials have interrogated her and also arrested by NCB department with the allegations of drug consumption. Now, she is got the bail but the investigation is still going on.

Hope the truth will be out soon!!!