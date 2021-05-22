Sushmita Sen Shares Her Father’s Special Message On The Occasion of 27th Miss Universe Anniversary

Bollywood's ace actress Sushmita Sen made her country go proud by winning the Miss Universe title for the first time in 1994. It was an awesome moment as Sushmita made all Indian happy. Well, as it clocked 27 years for this special moment, she shared her father's special message on her Instagram Stories.

















This note reads, "Wishing you a very special day of our life… Today is the 21st day, 21st week & 21st year of the 21st century.

Well, on this special occasion, Sushmita Sen also reminisced the priceless moment by posting a beautiful pic on her Instagram. She also thanked each and every one who encouraged her to reach that position by showing off her gratitude with a heartfelt note.









She rolled us back to 1994 and made us witness beautiful teenage girl Sushmita who bagged the prestigious Miss Universe title with all her glam and charm. Along with sharing this pic, she also wrote, "Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!!❤️

To my Motherland INDIA...Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India's first ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever...it made History!!

#mahalkita Philippines for the romance we have shared for 27 years & counting❤️ Thank you #misscolombia1994 Carolina @carogomezfilms for teaching me undying grace!!❤️ Thank you to all the kind & loving people, from around the globe, that touched my life from a VERY young age & inspired the woman I am today!! Eternally grateful I remain!! ❤️

"The abundant Universe doesn't know impossibilities, it only manifests your beliefs" Choose wisely!!❤️ #MissUniverse1994 #India

Thank you all for the precious messages & generous blessings...I celebrate with you...ALWAYS!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly ❤".

Sushmita is now staying along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and two daughters Renee and Alisah in Mumbai.