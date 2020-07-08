Swara Bhasker Finds Some Joy In This Pandemic And Dances Happily At Her Uncle’s Wedding

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has finally found some joy in this pandemic and is seen happily dancing at her uncle's wedding functions. The Covid-19 pandemic has given much pain to all and sundry… This novel virus is rapidly spreading and has created a health emergency in the country.

Well, coming to Film Industry, as the theatres are shut down and also the shooting schedules are postponed, all the film stars are going through a tough phase. Although they got a much-needed break, this lockdown period is making them go worried about their movies.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has shared a few joyous pics of her and mentioned that she is happy and having joy at her mama's wedding… Have a look!

In these pics, Swara is seen happily enjoying the wedding functions posing to cams along with her dear cousins. This Bollywood actress is seen smiling draping a 'Raw mango' saree… The orange six-yard wonder piece, the gota contrast coloured striped blouse and antique gold ornaments made her look pretty. She is happily dancing in the Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies!!!



Swara also mentioned that "Our family had a beautiful reason to celebrate, two weeks ago... my Mama who had reunited with his college sweetheart a few years ago, married her in an intimate, home wedding. Congratulations @shefalika_gandhi and welcome to the fam! 💓

A big thanks to @raw_mango for the gorgeous gota blouse to match this classic sari from one of their earliest collections! 😍."

In these pics, Swara is all in smiles… The amazing wedding aura is seen in the pics!!! These images are clicked at the lockdown Mehendi ceremony of Shefika Gandhi who is now the to-be-bride… Swara is seen holding Shafika and smiling towards the cams.





Finally, this video showed off the lockdown Mehendi ceremony of Shefika Gandhi… All of them are seen smiling and enjoying to the core… She also mentioned that her mama is finally uniting with her college sweetheart Shefika.