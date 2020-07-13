Taapsee And Bhumi Drop Their Throwback Pictures Of 'Saand Ki Aankh' And Reveal Their Reel Old-Age Looks

Bollywood actress who is enjoying the success of her latest movie 'Thappad' is happily staying at home in this lockdown period. Although she mesmerized the audience with a few glam roles in the starting of her career, now is being selective and sartorial when it comes to picking the movies.



Well, 2019's Bollywood hit movie 'Saand Ki Aankh' was also a great experiment in Taapsee's career… She had to essay the role of double of her age and made us witness the success story of 'old-age shooters' who bagged medals in myriads of tournaments.

Off late, Taapsee took to her Instagram page and shared her first trial photo of this movie…

This post includes 2 pics… The first one Taapsee all set in 'Prakashi Tomar' attire… Coming to second one, Taapsee is seen with her test look with the white hair and wrinkled face cuts.



Along with these pics, Taapsee has jotted down a few words and stated that 'Saand Ki Aankh' as her biggest and first experiment. "The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over enthu teddy ) @tusharhiranandani , first time producer @nidhiparmarhira and probably the first time 2 female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict Twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before! Too many firsts in this one n I guess the beginner's luck worked.

Bhumi Pednekar

Well, be it called coincidence, even Bhumi also dropped a throwback back pic from the movie sets and made us witness her 'old-age' look. She wished the director of the movie Tushar A Hiranandani 'Happy Birthday' and shared this pic on her Instagram account…



Saand Ki Aankh movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar under Reliance Entertainment and Chalk & Cheese Films.