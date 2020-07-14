Taapsee Pannu Drops Another Trail Shoot Photo From ‘Saand Ke Aankh’ Sets

Bollywood beauty Taapsee is going in a sartorial route when it comes to picking her movies. From Pink to Saand Ki Aankh, this cute doll is travelling successfully in her filmdom.

Well, it was just yesterday we have witnessed Taapsee's trail photoshoot from 'Saand Ke Aankh' sets. This pic made us witness the makeup magic!!! It turned our beautiful actress into an old lady with all the prosthetic art.

Even today, Taapsee dropped another pic from her trail photoshoot from this movie and made us go awe…





In this movie, Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar are seen posing to cams holding the guns in their old-age avatars. They are seen cool with the black sunnies smiling wearing the ghunghats and stack of bangles.

Taapsee also shared a note alongside this pic and shared her memories with this movie… "Another from the many trials we had to get the picture right. This was one picture we desperately wanted to recreate closest to real. Seeing us in this look for the first time together was such an overwhelming experience for everyone. All the HODs were present that day to see what exactly we r getting into from there on. While everyone had a similar amused expression it was our over emotional over enthu director @tusharhiranandani who started the trail of tears that lasted till the release of the film. It was sometimes difficult to guess are those tears of happiness or he was more like "kahan phasa liya maine apne aap ko 🙈"

Saand Ki Aankh movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar under Reliance Entertainment and Chalk & Cheese Films banners.