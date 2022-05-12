Taapsee Pannu’s New Age Crime Thriller ‘Dobaaraa’ Release Date Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is busy with a handful of movies. She is having a couple of interesting movies in her kitty and mainly she is focussing on the female-oriented scripts too. Off late, the makers of her upcoming movie 'Dobaaraa' announced the release date and surprised all the fans of this 'Thappad' star!

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the release date on his Instagram page and shared a pic of the actress from the movie!

He wrote, "TAAPSEE - ANURAG KASHYAP: 'DOBAARAA' RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #DoBaaraa - which reunites #TaapseePannu and director #AnuragKashyap - to release on 19 Aug 2022... Costars #PavailGulati... Produced by #ShobhaKapoor, #EktaKapoor, #SunirKheterpal and #GauravBose."

Taapsee is seen in an intense look sporting in a western appeal along with over-sized black spectacles!

Speaking about Dobaaraa movie, it is a new-age crime thriller and is helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. It is their third collaboration after 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh'. This movie also has Pavail Gulati and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal under Balaji Motion Pictures banner.

Speaking about the other movies of Taapsee Pannu, she is also the part of Shabaash Mithu, Jana Gana Mana, Alien, Blurr Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Dunki. Well, 'Shabaash Mithu' movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and he replaced the filmmaker Rahul Dholakia due to his busy schedule! This movie is produced by Viacom 18 Studios banner. Being the biopic of legendary women cricketer Mithali Raj, she has a career span of almost 2 decades and is still continuing as Indian women's ODI and Test captain. She changed the game and opinion of people of the women's cricket with all her stroke play! She is a great inspiration to all the women who want to pursue their career in Cricket.

Dobaaraa movie will be released on 19th August 2022 in the theatres!