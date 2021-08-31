Taapsee Wraps Up The Shooting For The Psychological Thriller 'Blurr'

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is in the best phase of her career. She is having more than 4 to 5 movies in her hand is now busy completing them. Off late, Taapsee also launched her own production house Outsider Films and also announced her first project 'Blurr' which is a psychological thriller. According to the sources, she wrapped up the shooting of this movie.



This movie also has Gulshan Devaiah and was shot exclusively in Nainital. Well, speaking about shooting in a small town, director Ajay Bahl said, "Shooting at real locations like Nainital Lake, Mall Road, and other tourist spots can be difficult especially with the overcrowding. We would shoot late at night right into the wee hours of the morning. But it was a completely gratifying experience for all of us. Nainital made for the ideal spot bringing equal parts beauty and mystery to the film."

Being the remake of the Spanish thriller Julia's Eyes, the film revolves around a girl who slowly loses her eyesight while trying to solve the mysterious murder case of twin sisters.

Even Taapsee also spoke to the media earlier about her production venture and said, "I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house 'Outsiders Films'. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera."

This movie is being directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Vishal Rana, Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhidiya, Tony D'Souza, Pradeep Sharma and Manav Durga under the Zee Studios and Outsider Films banners.