‘Taare Zameen Par’ sequel ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ wraps filming

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and actress Genelia D'Souza are set to share the screen in their upcoming film titled "Sitaare Zameen Par," directed by RS Prasanna.



Recently, exciting news surfaced as the film successfully wrapped up its shooting phase. Director R.S. Prasanna officially confirmed the completion with announcements shared across social media platforms. Fans were treated to glimpses from the sets through photos and videos that circulated widely.

While details about the remaining cast members are yet to be unveiled, "Sitaare Zameen Par" is expected to shed light on the theme of Down syndrome. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024, the film promises to bring a poignant narrative to the audience.

Aamir Khan, known for his meticulous approach to roles, and Genelia D'Souza, celebrated for her versatile performances, are anticipated to deliver compelling portrayals in this project. With the shooting phase now wrapped up, the focus will shift to post-production activities and the eventual promotion of the film as its release date draws nearer.

"Sitaare Zameen Par" marks an intriguing collaboration between Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza under the direction of R.S. Prasanna, raising expectations among fans and the film industry alike for a memorable cinematic experience centered around an important social theme.