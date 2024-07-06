Tamannaah set to sizzle in item song for ‘Stree 2’

Tamannaah Bhatia, the seasoned actress, has once again proven her versatility by taking on an electrifying item song in the upcoming horror comedy sequel, ‘Stree 2’. Her presence alongside lead actor Rajkummar Rao in the song has already sparked excitement, despite being teased briefly in the film’s trailer.

Known for her magnetic dance moves and glamorous persona, Tamannaah has previously dazzled audiences with her item numbers, including the recent hit “Achaccho” from the Tamil film ‘Aranmai 4’ (‘Baak’ in Telugu). Her inclusion in ‘Stree 2’ not only amplifies the film’s allure but also underscores her ability to elevate any project with her star power.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ features an ensemble cast including Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their roles, with Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah joining as new additions. The teaser has already set tongues wagging, promising another thrilling installment in the ‘Stree’ franchise.

Tamannaah’s commitment to delivering captivating performances, whether in lead roles or through impactful item songs, continues to showcase her resilience and popularity in the industry. As anticipation builds for ‘Stree 2’, her fans eagerly await her charismatic presence on the big screen once again.