Tandav controversy: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar says sorry

Amid growing dissent over his recent web series Tandav, show creator Abbas Zafar has apologised on behalf of the entire cast and crew, saying they did not intend to offend anyone or insult any religion and political party.

"Our sincere apologies," Ali wrote on Twitter while sharing the "Official statement from the Cast & Crew of Tandav".

In the statement, Ali shared that they have been closely monitoring the row, and stressed that the series is a complete work of fiction. "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series 'Tandav' and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people," the statement read.

"The web series 'Tandav' is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of 'Tandav' take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologise if it has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," the statement added.

Set in Delhi, the series revolve around the theme of power, ambition and greed through a very political story. The series came under fire with several people claiming that it provokes communal disharmony and hurts sentiments of the Hindus. According to the complaints, a scene featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play insults the Hindu deity Shiv.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had earlier issued notice to Amazon Prime, the OTT platform airing the show, seeking its response to the complaints.

The series features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Shonali Nagrani, Anup Sonii, Neha Hinge, Sandhya Mridul, and Amyra Dastur.