Tapsee, Kangana Bury The Hatchet, Join Mutual Admiration Club

National Award winner Kangana Ranaut is in the news again for a good reason. The actor, who is always in the news for some reason or the other, used to be at loggerheads with another famous Bollywood actress Tapsee Ponnu.

Kangana, who always used to be the subject of controversy, had earlier protested against nepotism, groupism and was against many people who were responsible for the situation in the industry.

The quarrel between Kangana Ranaut and Tapsee Ponnu had reached its peak on social media when Kangana called Taapser a B grade actor.

Now, these two seem to have emotionally united on social media. Kangana and Tapsee have now conveyed their thanks to each other on social media to the utter amazement of Netizens.

Recently, Tapsee won a filmfare award. During the course of her speech on the the Dias during the occasion, Tapsee had praised and thanked Kangana who encouraged her to act wonderfully.

This video of Tapsee praising Kangana Ranaut had gone viral on social media. While sharing the clipping of this video on social media, Kangana has congratulated Taapsee saying no one else deserved this award more than her.

This heart warming conversation between the two actors are doing rounds on social media.

Kangana's fans are thanking Tapsee for her tweets. Kangana Ranaut has won National Awards for her performances in the movies "Panga" and " Manikarnika".