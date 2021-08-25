  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' to hit theatres on December 3

Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shettys Tadap to hit theatres on December 3
x

Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' to hit theatres on December 3

Highlights

Director Milan Luthria's film 'Tadap', starring Sunil Shetty's debutant son Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria, is all set to hit the big screen on December 3

Director Milan Luthria's film 'Tadap', starring Sunil Shetty's debutant son Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria, is all set to hit the big screen on December 3.

The announcement was made on the official Instagram account of production banner Nadiadwala Grandson on Tuesday.

The announcement read: "Witness this magic on the big screen #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021 Directed by @milan.a.luthria."

Ahan too shared the same announcement on his Instagram page and captioned it: "#Tadap 03/12/21."

'Tadap' is a remake of the Telugu hit romantic action drama film 'RX 100', which stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Payal Rajput, Rao Ramesh and Ramki.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X