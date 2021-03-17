Tara Sutaria Gets Tested Negative For Covid-19 And States That She Is Healthy

It is all known that Bollywood's glam doll Tara Sutaria is tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back. Although there was no official confirmation from her, reports stated that she got in contact with the deadly virus. She went with home quarantine treatment as she had only a fewmild symptoms. Off late, Tara dropped a note on her Instagram Stories and announced that she is tested Covid-19 negative and is all healthy.













This post reads, "Thank you for all your concern and love. I am Covid negative and healthy! Be safe and well.. Lots of love to you all."

Well, along with this post on Instagram Stories, Tara also dropped the teaser of her beau Aadar Jain's 'Hello Charlie' movie.













The teaser is all funny and shows off the fun ride of Aadar Jain with a Gorilla. She also wrote, "The most fun you're going to have this year!!! Get ready for @excelmovies #HelloCharlie on AP(E)RIL 9, on @primevideo @aadarjain I'm so proud of you!!!

We have already witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Manoj Bajpayee getting tested positive. But all of them are fine and healthy with the right treatment.

Speaking about Tara Sutaria's work front, she is presently working for Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut movie 'Tadap'. This movie is the remake of the Telugu flick RX 100 which deals with the raw love story. It is being directed by Milan Lutharia and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. This romantic love tale will hit the screens on 24th September, 2021…

Along with this movie, Tara will also be part of the'Ek Villain Returns' movie. It has John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. This movie is being directed by Mohit Suri and is bankrolled by Shoba Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures banner. This film will hit the big screens on 11th February, 2022.