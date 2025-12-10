Cong MP Randhawa slaps legal notice on Navjot Kaur

Chandigarh: Senior Punjab Congress leader and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday served a legal notice on suspended party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, asking her to apologise for making “defamatory” remarks against him or face legal action.

In the notice, Randhawa, who is also the party’s in-charge for Rajasthan, took an exception to Kaur’s statements in the media levelling corruption charges against him.

Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. On Monday, the Punjab Congress suspended Kaur from its primary membership for her “Rs 500 crore for chief minister’s chair” remark that sparked a political row.

In the legal notice served on Kaur, Randhawa’s counsel said, “On December 7 and 8, you made false, baseless, and defamatory statements against my client during your media interactions, which were widely broadcast and reported across electronic media, print media, and social platforms.

“Specifically, you alleged that my client indulged in corruption while serving as the in-charge of Rajasthan for the Indian National Congress, including in the distribution of party tickets in exchange for monetary gratification.

“These statements were made without any evidence or basis and were intended to malign my client’s character and reputation.”

Calling Kaur’s statements “completely false, fabricated, and motivated by malice, political rivalry, or personal vendetta”, the counsel said his client did not engage in any corrupt practices, including in the allocation of party tickets or acceptance of bribes.

“My client has always upheld the highest standards of probity and transparency in his public and political roles. Your statements have no foundation in truth and were uttered recklessly, knowing fully well that they would cause irreparable harm to my client’s reputation,” the notice said.

It also mentioned that Kaur’s statements amounted to defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

“Your actions do not qualify under any exceptions to defamation as provided in the BNS, as they were not made in good faith, for the public good, or based on verifiable facts. Instead, they were deliberate attempts to defame and injure my client’s standing,” the notice said, seeking an unconditional public apology from Kaur for her “defamatory” statements.

“The apology must be published prominently within seven days in the same media outlets where the original statements were made.

“Failing compliance, my client shall be constrained to initiate criminal defamation proceedings against you under Section 356 of the BNS read with Section 222 of the BNSS before the competent court of law, including the court of judicial magistrate at Batala,” the notice said.