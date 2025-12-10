J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet in land fraud case, names four

Srinagar: The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the land fraud case in the court of law against four accused persons.

A statement issued by the Crime Branch Kashmir said, “The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has submitted a charge sheet in FIR No. 18/2025 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, and 120-B of the IPC before the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against four accused individuals involved in a major land fraud case."

The charge sheet was filed against Shabir Ahmad Ganie, Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Javeed Ahmad Hakak (then Patwari), and a deceased Patwari, for their alleged role in preparing and using fake land documents to cheat innocent purchasers.

The case originated from a joint complaint filed by multiple victims who had purchased eight Kanals of land through brokers. Of this, four Kanals were shown transferred in the name of one complainant under Khasra No. 92, two Kanals in the name of another under Khasra No. 99, and the remaining two Kanals in the name of the third complainant’s father.

The statement mentioned that despite the purported transfers, no legitimate documents were provided to the victims. Subsequent verification revealed that the mutation numbers shared by the brokers were forged and fabricated.

During the investigation at Police Station EOW Srinagar, it emerged that the accused, acting in criminal conspiracy, had prepared fake land documents and misled the complainants into believing the transactions were genuine. In doing so, they extracted Rs 25 lakh, causing substantial financial loss to the victims, the officials said.

“The probe established prima facie evidence of cheating, forgery, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy. Subsequently, the charge sheet has been produced before the court for judicial determination. The EOW reiterates its commitment to protecting citizens from economic crimes and ensuring justice through professional and thorough investigations,” the statement added.