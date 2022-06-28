'Tere Saath Hoon Main' Song Promo From Akshay And Bhumi Pednekar's 'Raksha Bandhan' Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain his fans with a family movie 'Raksha Bandhan'. Being the movie that showcases family bonding and true love between the brother and his sisters, there are a lot of expectations on it. As the movie is all set to release on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in August, the makers are treating the netizens dropping frequent updates on social media. Off late, they shared the promo video of new song, "Tere Saath Hoon Main" and surprised the netizens!

Akshay also shared the promo of the song on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Sharing the song, Akshay also wrote, "Bhai-behen ke pyaar se saji hai #TereSaathHoonMain ki dhun! The song will be out tomorrow, stay tuned! #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August".

Going with the song, it showcases how Akshay and his sisters have a happy time in the wedding. The promo is lovely and the whole song will be out tomorrow!

Coming to the plot of the movie, it showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters. Akshay faces problems in fulfilling the needs of his family as he owns a small chat shop. He also faces trouble in finding good matches for them and also promises to marry Bhumi only after he sends his sisters to their sasural!

Raksha Bandhan movie is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by the filmmaker and Alka under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress and it will be her union with Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie.

Raksha Bandhan movie is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August, 2022 on the occasion of this auspicious festival!