Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn Aka Chitragupt Plays The Game Of Life With Sidharth Malhotra

Till now we have seen movies revolving around love, action, comedy and sci-fi thriller concepts. But this time, Bollywood's ace actors Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to showcase a complete different story with the 'Thank God' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the interesting plot through social media.

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Sidharth Malhotra shared the trailer on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Ajay Devgn also wrote, "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October. @sidmalhotra @rakulpreet".

Going with the trailer, it just made us go aww with a complete different concept… It started with showing off Sidharth meeting with an accident while talking to her wife Rakul on the mobile. He argues with her as he couldn't attend their daughter's PTM. The next minute, he reaches 'Hell' but it is not the same that we witnessed in past movies. He is totally modish and Ajay Devgn looked awesome in the modish attire essaying the role of Chitragupt. He makes Sidharth realise the meaning of life and makes him know how he hurt his near and dear by being angry with everyone. He also feels jealous of his wife Rakul who is seen as a Crime Branch Police officer. A small glimpse of Sidharth being a Police officer and his 'illusion' world is broken when Ajay Devgn showcases his reality. Then he is also shown being lustful and tempting other women. After Ajay Devgn gives him a chance of playing 'The Game Of Life' instead of getting tortured in hell, Sidharth rectifies all his mistakes and turns kind, lovely and calm.

Thank God movie is directed by Indra Kumar and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, Markand Adhikari in association with Yash Shah under the T-Series banner. Earlier Sidharth spoke to media and doled out, "It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul."

Thank God movie release date is also unveiled along with the trailer and it will hit the big screens for this Diwali festival i.e on 25th October, 2022!

Along with these movies, Sidharth Malhotra is also busy with Mission Majnu movies. Coming to Ajay Devgn, he will next be seen in May Day, Maidaan and Drishyam 2 movies.