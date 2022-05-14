The Archies: Amitabh Bachchan Unveils The First Look Poster Of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda Starrer

It is not a new thing for Bollywood to witness the next generation of successful actors on the big screens. Already we have witnessed Kapoors, Bachchans, Dutts and a few more clans entertaining the Bollywood audience from decades. Now, another set of new faces are going to be introduced to Bollywood and they are none other than Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan… They are all set to carry forward the names of iconic actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boney Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan and build their own space in the digital world with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' movie!

The makers unveiled the special teaser and the first look poster of this movie and showcased all these new faces in the bygone attires… Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar shared the first look posters of 'The Archies' movie and shared their happiness with all their fans… Take a look!

This is the first look poster of 'The Archies' movie and all the lead actors looked awesome with the jungle background in a picnic mood! Being the Netflix Original, they also wrote, "Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we're going to greet the Archie's gang. Presenting the cast of THE ARCHIES, a Zoya Akhtar film."

This is a small teaser of this movie… It is all wonderful as it showcased a glimpse of their picnic party… Girls are all happy dancing and chitchatting while boys are busy competing with each other and on the whole, the teaser made us roll back to the black and white zone!

Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the first look poster and wrote, "another SONrise... my GrandSON… all the blessings Agastya .. love you".

Zoya is also happy sharing the first look poster on her Instagram page… She also wrote, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in". Well, sharing the teaser, she penned down, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in".

Along with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, this movie also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in the lead roles.

Well, Suhana Khan will essay the role of Veronica, Khushi will be seen as Betty and Agastya Nanda portrays the character of Archies. Going with the plot, it is set in the 1960s and the film is the adaptation of the popular Archie comics. It is being produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha DeVitre.

Being a Netflix Original, The Archies will stream in 2023.