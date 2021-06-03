The Family Man 2: Director Duo Raj And DK Share The New Poster Of Their Web Series

It is all known that Samantha and Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 web series is all set to air on Amazon Prime from tonight. So, all the movie buffs are excited to watch this crime thriller. Well, we might have seen Samantha as the lead actress in many movies but in this movie, she is essaying the role of a deadly suicide bomber. Manoj Bajpayee will continue as the NIA Agent and Priyamani will be seen as his wife.



As the web show is all set to release in a few hours, the director duo Raj and DK shared a new poster of this small screen original series on their Twitter page and shared their excitement with all the netizens.



So the day is finally here...



Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet. (1) pic.twitter.com/v8XZvVKpKN — Raj & DK (@rajndk) June 3, 2021

shadow of Samantha is seen and Manoj is all set with his gun! Sharing the poster, the director duo wrote, "So the day is finally here... Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet."



They also added, "These are difficult times for all of us. There isn't anyone amongst us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid. (2)"



Further, they spoke, "For us, staying positive and optimistic has possibly been the hardest. The only thing that has kept us going through all of it is the constant love and appreciation (and the constant pressure Smiling face with smiling eyes) that we have received from all of you. (3)".



"Having worked through a pandemic and two lockdowns, we are forever indebted to our fabulous cast, crew, and the Prime Video team who have persevered through it all. (4)".



Finally, they concluded by thanking for all the love they received… "Season 2 drops at midnight. And one thing is overwhelmingly clear The Family Man now belongs to you, the audience, and all its fans. We remain forever humbled by all the love we have received."



Even the trailer of The Family Man 2 web series made us witness Samanth as a deadly terrorist and Manoj Bajpayee as an NIA agent. It started off by showcasing Manoj's family issues and how he converts from an NIA agent to a normal desk job. Then after Samantha makes her entry, he will be back to protect his country from the hands of this brutal terrorist.



Along with Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha, even Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, SharadKelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal are roped in play important characters in this web series.



The Family Man 2 show is directed by Raj & DK and is produced by them under their home banner D2R Films banner.



So guys, get ready to witness Samantha and Manoj Bajpayee's action drama from tonight on the Amazon Prime OTT platform.