The First Look Poster Of Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma's Antim Looks Terrific

Ever since Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan announced the movie 'Antim: The Final Truth' which also has Aayush Sharma, the audience are eagerly awaiting for the release of this action thriller. As it showcases a big face-off between them, the fans are a little more excited! To keep up the momentum, the makers of this movie have dropped another terrific poster and raised the expectations on this movie a notch higher.



Both Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma shared the new poster of this on their Instagram pages and treated their fans… Take a look!

Salman Khan

This poster showcases Salman Khan in a Sikh avatar. His toned body and intense look with a cut on his cheeks made him look terrific. Even Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma also looked awesome showing off his muscular arms. Both of them looked intense and even the background makes us witness Salman riding a bike in a cop avatar and Aayush in a gangster appeal shooting someone. The complete fire background makes us witness a glimpse of this cop and gangster drama.

Sharing this poster, Salman Khan wrote, "बुराई के अंत की शुरुआत. गणपति बप्पा मोरया #Antim".

Even Aayush Sharma shared the same poster on his Instagram page…

He wrote, "Aaj mere liye bohot bada din hai, ummeed hai ke aap sab ko ye poster pasand aaye… Sapne kabhi kabhi sach bhi hote hai #Antim".

Salman Khan will essay the role of a Sikh cop in this action entertainer while his brother-in-law, Aayush Shama will be seen as a deadly gangster. He will essay the role of 'Ruhaliya' and will appear fearless on the big screens. Being an action thriller, this flick will have Salman Khan as the lead actor and Aayush will portray the antagonist role.

'Antim: The Final Truth' movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films banner. It is being made taking the inspiration from Pravin Tarde's 2018 successful Marathi flick 'Mulshi Pattern'. It also has Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta and Nikitin Dheer in other important roles while Varun Dhawan will appear in a cameo role. As the shooting of this movie was wrapped up in July, 2021 the release date will be announced soon!