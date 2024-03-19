Live
- Former Indian Ambassador to America joins BJP, likely contest election from Amritsar
- Sardar of Commentary Box, Navjot Singh Sidhu to return to action in IPL 2024
- ‘Kaliyugam Pattanamlo’ trailer promises edge-of-the-seat thriller
- Ramadan 2024: Elevate Your Well-Being With 5 Essential Self-Care Practices This Ramadan
- Akash Puri unveils ‘Mercy Killing’ first look
- J&K Apni Party to explore possibility of alliance with like-minded parties
- 'Electric Floral Fantasy' exhibition by artist Eeshani Mitra opens in Mumbai
- Revolutionising Children’s Health with the Launch of Children’s Eye Centre and Dry Eye Clinic
- ‘Om Bheem Bush’ clears censor; gets U/A
- Happy Nowruz! Facts About the Persian New Year
Just In
Tiger Shroff reveals he found his first girlfriend when he was 25
Action star Tiger Shroff, who will be soon seen in the 4th instalment of his action film franchise 'Baaghi', shared that he first got romantically involved at the age of 25.
Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff, who will be soon seen in the 4th instalment of his action film franchise 'Baaghi', shared that he first got romantically involved at the age of 25.
The actor attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents' on Tuesday at a 5-star property in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai.
Talking to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, Tiger said: "You know Varun, I have always been a very shy and introverted kind of a person. I never had a girlfriend till the age of 25".
Varun was in for a shock when he heard this. He asked Tiger, "25! Are you serious?" To which Tiger replied, "Yes, I got my first girlfriend at 25 and it was during the audition of my debut film."
Varun once again probed him, "Kriti Sanon?".
A startled Tiger corrected himself, as he said, "No no the film after my debut."
Varun, who had earlier made a slip at a television show with regards to Kriti's dating life when he hinted at Prabhas's name in jest, told the media, "Guys, it's a joke, it's joke!!", given that all of India's media was present at the event.
Tiger, who was earlier rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani, however, didn't reveal the name of the girl.