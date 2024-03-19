Tiger Shroff reveals he found his first girlfriend when he was 25

Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff, who will be soon seen in the 4th instalment of his action film franchise 'Baaghi', shared that he first got romantically involved at the age of 25.

The actor attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents' on Tuesday at a 5-star property in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai.

Talking to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, Tiger said: "You know Varun, I have always been a very shy and introverted kind of a person. I never had a girlfriend till the age of 25".

Varun was in for a shock when he heard this. He asked Tiger, "25! Are you serious?" To which Tiger replied, "Yes, I got my first girlfriend at 25 and it was during the audition of my debut film."

Varun once again probed him, "Kriti Sanon?".

A startled Tiger corrected himself, as he said, "No no the film after my debut."

Varun, who had earlier made a slip at a television show with regards to Kriti's dating life when he hinted at Prabhas's name in jest, told the media, "Guys, it's a joke, it's joke!!", given that all of India's media was present at the event.

Tiger, who was earlier rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani, however, didn't reveal the name of the girl.