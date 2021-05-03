Toofan: The Release Date Of Farhan Akhtar's Sports Drama Gets Postponed Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic

As expected the Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie 'Toofan' will not get released on the said date due to the prevailing Covid-19 condition in the country. The makers have shared an official note on the Twitter page regarding the postponement of the release date and also urged people to stay safe and stay home to be away from the novel virus.

This note reads, "The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film 'Toofan' until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time. Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it's your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofan, we urge to stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind".





The teaser starts off with Farhan Akhtar falling down in the boxing ring… From there, the plot shifts to Ajju Bhai's transformation to Aziz Ali boxer. Being a street gunda, Farhan lives a completely different life in the slum but with the motivation of his love interest Mrunal Thakur, he begins to chase his dream of turning into an ace boxer. Even his coach Paresh Rawal also supports him and makes him turn into a professional boxer. Then he plays for his country and soon achieves his dreams.





The 'Toofan' teaser shows off the journey of Ajju Bhai who turns into a professional boxer. It has Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Being a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, this sports drama is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, P.S. Bharathi and Rajiv Tandon under ROMP Pictures and Excel Entertainment banners.