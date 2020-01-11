Top 10 viral videos of TikTok: Chhapaak to weird dance moves, best of this week

A list of our favourite top 10 TikTok videos for the week. Have you already seen any of these videos?

We all know nowadays TikTokis trending everywhere and has become one of the most used social media apps. It has over one billion users, many celebrities are also included in this number, this is a Chinese video-sharing app and it's has a huge outreach.

TikTok has now become mainstream for Bollywood stars to promote their movie on this portal. When the release date of a film approaches, the star cast of that movie has started churning out innumerable TikTok videos.

This week Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The unsung warrior has released, TikTok is flooded with videos related to these movies.

Recently, Deepika Padukone has joined TikTok and the first video on the list is of Deepika and Laxmi Agarwal who's dancing on the famous song, Naagin Gin Gin together. This was such an adorable one.

Deepika, who just joined the TikTokapp, is having fun with its different features. She shared another video in which she has showered her life journey from a toddler to a world-famous actress in the form of different portraits.



Deepika or Laxmi who are promoting the film on TikTok but there are many other users of TikTok is using the dialogues of Chhapaakwhich had a major impact on the audience.

You can see in the next video which shows a TikTok user who's doing lip-sync to a famous dialogue of Deepika from the film 'Chhapaak' with kickass makeup.

The film Chhapaak shows the real-life story of a girl named Laxmi Agarwal and how she finds joy in the little things.

You can see in this next video that also shows the same, the real and extremely funny Laxmi Agarwal.

It's not only Deepika who is usingTikTok for the promotion of her film, but many other celebs have also used this platform to promote their movie as well. LikeKajol also came back to the app for Tanhaji promotions. Kajol has joined the TikTokat the releasing time of her film, Helicopter Eela.

The video-sharing app 'TikTok' has become a celeb favourite to promote their upcoming movies. Shilpa Shetty has also seen to contributing with some rib-tickling videos.

In this next video of the Dhadkan actress giving a very important life lesson to the audience.

Do you remember that famous song, Lamborghini? Yes, on that song Shilpa Shetty has given a very funny twist with her son Vivaan Raj Kundra. You can see and enjoy the video.



Do you think that these TV celebs have free time? Yes, and when they have some free time, they try to make theseTikTok videos for their fans.

In this video in which the star cast of TV show Nazar tackles the curious case of wedding crashers.



A lot of common people has become a celebrity nowadays just because of TikTok. A lot of people have got fame with an immense fan following just for their hilarious videos.

Many people are fans of TikTok user Anand and you can find the reason in this next video.





Here, we are going to end this weekend with this list of an ode to Michael Jackson. While the MJ song was playing in the background this kid was asking for food from his mother is one of the best videos that we have seen in a long time.

