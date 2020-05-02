Trending Buzz: Jr NTR to act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali direction

According to the latest reports in the Tollywood, young tiger Jr NTR is going to be seen in a Bollywood film soon. Already with RRR, Jr NTR is going to enter in the Bollywood entertainment space. The buzz is that he is in talks with the legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an exciting film.

The reports reveal that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to come up with another periodic film and approached NTR to play a negative role in the movie. Ranveer Singh who acted in Bhansali's movies in the past is also approached for a similar role, says the sources.

Looking at NTR's line up, there is no chance that he can do the film but the buzz states that it could just be a rumour. As of now, there are no details available on the film.