Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan pose in a white wedding dress, the duo will be seen together in Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are blazing far and wide nowadays. Street Dancer actor was recently sighted on the cover page of GQ Magazine slaying his girl aficionados with killer looks and pose were Sara Ali Khan spotted sizzled in the widespread bikini pics from the Maldives vacation. Now the fans are smitten with the picture rolling out on the internet where Varun is holding Sara and they both are posing in a white wedding dress resembling a newlywed couple.

Varun Dhawan is looking handsome in a clean-shaven guise donning white formal. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan comes as the combination of sexy yet cute in a white wedding gown. The hoopla is that the makers of the Coolie No.1 have released this snap right before dropping the trailer to have the headful of audience. This might be a still from the sets of Coolie No. 1 they both paired into or not, that is a discussion for another period. Presently, these two cannot be resisted and deserve more than tons of likes for this cute lovely picture of them.

We all know that David Dhawan is busy in recreating the old charm, which he had once with Govinda, now with his son with Coolie No 1. This is not the first time he is seeking the treatment of remaking his own movies, he has done this before with Judwaa 2 and therefore knows how to hit the right string to record a hit. Coolie No.1 has already gained enough attention from the fans, now this picture will attract some more. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is lined up to release on 1 May 2020.

