Varun Dhawan pushes his physical limits for ‘Baby John’ stunts

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to deliver an action-packed performance in his upcoming film Baby John, and he’s been pushing his physical limits to ensure authenticity in every sequence. The actor, who is known for his versatility, revealed that he personally performed nearly all the stunts in the movie, with minimal reliance on a body double.

“The scale of action in this film is massive, and I’ve personally performed nearly all the stunts myself, with minimal use of a body double. Working with Kalees was a challenge in the best way—he pushed me to explore my physical limits every day,” Varun said, emphasizing the rigorous nature of the film’s action scenes.

The actor went on to share an intense experience during filming, recalling one of the most demanding scenes in which he had to hang upside down for over six hours, testing his endurance like never before. "I remember Atlee stepping in at one point to remind us to prioritize safety and not let the pursuit of perfection lead to unnecessary risks. It’s been a tough but fulfilling journey,” Varun added.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John features high-octane action, choreographed by a team of eight renowned international action directors, including Anl Arasu, Stunt Silva, Anbariv, Yannick Ben, Sunil Rodrigues, Kaloyan Vodenicharov, Manohar Verma, and Bronwin October. Kalees explained the reasoning behind bringing in such a large team of experts, saying, “We were fortunate to have assembled a team of eight renowned action directors, each bringing their unique expertise to craft distinct and thrilling fight sequences. It was an absolute privilege to collaborate with the crème de la crème of action directors from both India and abroad, resulting in a truly exceptional cinematic experience.”

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan alongside national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is set to release in theaters on December 25, 2024, and promises to be a thrilling ride for action lovers. The film is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios.