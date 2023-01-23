VHP activists vandalize 'Pathaan' posters at Surat cinema hall

On Saturday evening, a group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists entered a cinema hall in Surat, Gujarat, and vandalized posters of the upcoming film "Pathaan". Five individuals were arrested and charged with rioting. This comes amid backlash against the film, which features a scene showing the character played by Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini. The VHP and other leaders have called for a ban on the film, which is set to be released on January 25th.

In response to the incident, police inspector AS Sonara stated, "We received information regarding a group of people tearing posters of the movie 'Pathaan' at Rupali cinema. We arrested five of them and booked them for rioting. They belong to VHP,"



Multiplex owners in Gujarat have recently met with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who assured protection for theatres against any anti-social elements. The Multiplex Association of Gujarat stated that the appropriate channels for objections to the film would be official authorities, the government, or the courts, as the film has been cleared by the censor board.